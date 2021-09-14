Hire Dynamics hosting two day HirePalooza for over 300 jobs in Charleston Metro area

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hire Dynamics is celebrating their 20th anniversary this year and has helped over 500,000 people find jobs during this time.

HirePalooza will take place September 14 and September 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. located at Hire Dynamics office on Ashley Phosphate Rd. in North Charleston.

The event is to help prepare companies for the holiday season and applicants will need no prior experience for some job positions.

The majority of positions are in warehouse and distribution, manufacturing and office support.

Applicants can book an appointment online or do walk ins as they arrive to the event. Organizers say applicants should bring their resumes and proper identification for the verifying process to be eligible to apply to positions.

Job seekers will be able to meet with recruiters before being placed at a job. Many positions are full time permanent jobs that include benefits and possible bonuses.

“From a job standpoint it could be anything from a warehouse associate to a forklift operator, machine operators. As you move the level of opportunity and experience we also recruit for direct hire positions, warehouse supervisors, plant managers, engineers. Kind of the whole nine yards,” said Jon Nicklaus, Hire Dynamics Charleston Brand Manager.

Over 11,000 people work for Hire Dynamics customers daily across the 49 branches.