Hiring event planned in Georgetown

Georgetown, SC – SC Works Georgetown will be hosting a hiring event for Interfor at 1105 Church Street on July 23, 2019 from 9:00- 11:00 am.
Interfor is currently seeking members of the Sawmill Production Team as well as Millwrights.
Applicants should attend the event ready to interview, and should apply online prior to the hiring event at jobs.scworks.org referencing job order #856876- Millwright or job order #865858- Sawmill Production Team.
For additional information, please contact Kim McCutchen, Business Services Representative at 843-436-6139.