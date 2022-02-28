CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- After two years of renovations, the Charleston Boxing Club is set to reopen Monday afternoon.

The City of Charleston and the downtown community came together to help raise money for the refurbishments.

The club was started in 1984 by the late Al ‘Hollywood” Meggett and became a place for Charleston’s youth to channel their energy.







Meggett coaching and the new look Charleston Boxing Club

Former Charleston Boxing Club fighter Howard Lee Gatch said that Meggett helped him in and out of the boxing ring as a teenager.

“There are kids including myself who came into this gym from dysfunctional family lives,” said Gatch. “They come in and get your life channeled and then travel the world. Hollywood had boxers in Madison Square Garden, Russia and all over the world right out of this little building.

The gym is Charleston’s first and oldest boxing club that has seen legendary fighters. Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier were friends of Meggett and came to the Lowcountry to see him.







Meggett with some fans (1) and checking out the new-look club (4)

Meggett passed away five months ago but got to see some of the finished work. The Charleston Boxing Club family is reopening and beginning lessons again in honor of Meggett.

“Our goal now is to carry on his legacy and fulfill our promise to him. He said ‘Get that gym back up and running. Open those doors.’ So we always have those doors open for those kids to channel their energy to learn those life skills,” said Gatch.

Charleston Boxing Club is set to reopen Monday at 3:00 p.m.