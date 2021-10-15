Historic Long Point School House moved to new home in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic school on Long Point Road is on its way to a new, permanent location.

The history of the Long Point School House, which has stood for nearly 120 years, will be preserved at a new location on Snowden Road in Mount Pleasant.

It’s the only remaining school left in the town that was designated specifically for African Americans.

The African American Settlement Community Commission plans to turn it into a place for people to enjoy seminars, tours, and pass on stories- like those about former slaves who were given access to an education at the school.

Board members said as the tri-county grows and communities move on, history cannot be left behind.

“We have some of the young kids going to school and dropping out of school, and I think when they get a sense of where they came from, and where we are today, I think that this could help them be more enlightened and more inspired. Inspired about education,” said board member Fred Lincoln.

The move began at 9:00 a.m. near the Waffle House and I-526. It will follow through Belle Hall Parkway to Maggie Road, and finally, reach its new home at 1588 Snowden Road.

Board members say this is only the beginning and community involvement is needed.