CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- City officials are looking for answers after a historical marker in downtown Charleston was damaged over the weekend.

The marker, located in front of the U.S. Courthouse at 83 Broad Street, recognizes the location where lawyer and future Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall, argued Briggs v. Elliott, the first lawsuit to challenge public school segregation in the United States.

Front of the marker Back of the marker

In an opinion by U.S. District Judge J. Waties Waring, a Charleston native, he determined that “segregation is per se inequality” and therefore must be eradicated.

“In a bold and vigorous dissent opposing the prevailing doctrine of separate but equal, Waring declared that segregation ‘must go and must go now,'” the marker’s text reads.

Despite losing the case, the Supreme Court would go on to use Waring’s analysis as part of its groundbreaking 1954 decision in Brown. v. Board of Education where the court ruled in favor of school desegregation.

While it is not known exactly how the marker was damaged, officials with the City of Charleston say they are looking into it.

