Historical marker unveiling honors former principals and students of old Laing High School

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)– Today marks a significant milestone for the former Laing High School.

A historical marker will be unveiled today in font of Home Depot on highway 17 which is the site of the former school.

Laing High School was Mount Pleasant’s last segregated school.

The historical marker will honor the ten principals that worked there from 1866-1970.

Laing closed its doors in 1970 when Charleston County schools desegregated.

In 1955, Laing became the county’s first school to accept veterans completing their high school education.

Wednesday’s unveiling will pay tribute to those veterans and all former students.

The president of the Laing School Association says that the community can also expect to hear about the memorial court today.

“This is significant to the community at large, especially in the African-American community,” Pearl Vanderhorst Ascue said. “Just to know that we have given significantly to our culture, especially education.”

Community leaders and the Laing Middle School Choir will participate in the historical marker unveiling.

The ceremony is Wednesday, January 29th at 9:30am at Home Depot- 2113 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant, S.C. 29466.