CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In the spirit of giving back for the holidays, News 2 is sponsoring an annual Holiday Blood Drive on Dec. 28. with the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross will take blood donations from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at two separate locations.

People who wish to donate can stop by the Omar Shrine Convention Center at 176 Patriots Point Road in Mount Pleasant or Summerville Presbyterian Church at 407 South Laurel Street in Summerville.

To schedule an appointment, click here and enter the sponsor code “BLOODBLITZ,” call 1-800-RED CROSS, or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent allowed by state law, at least 110 pounds, and generally in good health.

A driver’s license or blood donor card and two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

“The Red Cross must collect enough blood every day to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease,” said Brint Patrick, Executive Director of the Lowcountry Red Cross Chapter.

“That’s why we’re grateful to partners like WCBD and the generous blood donors who roll up a sleeve to help patients right here in the Lowcountry and across the country. An hour of your time this holiday season can truly help save a life.”

The Red Cross supplies blood to about 2,500 hospitals and other facilities while collecting, processing and distributing about 40% of the nations blood supply.

To fulfill the blood demand, the Red Cross must collect about 12,500 blood donations and nearly 3,000 platelet donations every day.

All people who donate will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved t-shirt while supplies last.