JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A holiday tradition in the Lowcountry will hold its opening night on Friday.

The annual Holiday Festival of Lights, which features over two million lights, begins dazzling spectators at James Island County Park this weekend.

Guests are invited to drive along a three-mile stretch lined with more than 700 light displays each night through December 31. A stop at Winter Wonderland – about halfway through the drive- gives you an opportunity to stretch your legs and view the area’s largest holiday sand sculpture.

You can view shops, search for gifts, or enjoy sweet treats or a cup of hot chocolate. Hop on a train ride for a fun look at light displays or take a stroll through the Enchanted Walking Trail for a fun look at nature-themed light displays.

Santa Claus will meet children each night from November 21 – December 23. Plus, enjoy an array of large greeting cards decorated by students from across the Charleston area.

And new this year, you can purchase tickets for a unique view of the light displays with a Dragon Boat tour.

“Team up with a pal – or forge new friendships – when you try your hand at dragon boating! Newbies and curiosity seekers will enjoy an on-the-water introduction to this ancient paddlesport while also getting an up-close view of some of our most iconic light displays,” organizers said.

Event organizers have identified “regular” nights and “peak” nights to help with wait times and traffic. They said ticket prices during peak nights will be slightly higher.

Ticket prices on a regular night will cost $15 per vehicle if purchased online at HolidayFestivalofLights.com or $20 at the gate. Peak night prices increase to $25 per vehicle online and $30 at the gate.

The 33rd Annual Holiday Festival of Lights is open every evening November 11 through December 31 from 5:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.