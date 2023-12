CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park will be closed Sunday evening due to the potential of severe weather and high winds.

Officials say they will reopen on Monday, Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Charleston County Park said refunds will be issued for anyone who purchased a ticket for Sunday evening.

Heavy rain, gusty wind, and flooding associated with a nor’easter will impact much of the Charleston area on Sunday.