Holiday Festival of Lights opens Friday at James Island County Park

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly two million bright, shining lights will set the holiday mood when the 31st annual Holiday Festival of Lights opens this Friday at James Island County Park.

The festival is held each evening from 5:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. November 13th through December 31st, rain or shine.

Like always, you’ll drive through the park to see more than 700 light displays, most of which were designed in house by park staff, ranging from traditional holiday scenes to Lowcountry icons like Rainbow Row and the Cooper River and Ravenel Bridges.

It also features various themed sections like Sea Land, Dinosaur Land, Candy Land and Toy Land.

However, this year’s event will be a little different because of the on-going coronavirus pandemic. There will be a designated drive-through concessions area where guests can grab treats or hot chocolate, and restrooms will be available at one location in the park.

“Charleston County Parks is thrilled to offer the Holiday Festival of Lights to the community this year,” said CCPRC Executive Director David Bennett. “While the event has been modified for these challenging times, the heart of the festival – its driving tour – remains unchanged to safely delight families and guests of all ages.”

While on-site visits with Santa will not take place during the Holiday Festival of Lights, Charleston County Parks will still offer photos with Old St. Nick during select daytime visits. For details or to register, visit HolidayFestivalofLights.com.

The Santa’s Attic gift shop will be open during the day only (from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) for holiday shopping, from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31. Santa’s Attic is located at James Island County Park’s Park Center.

Also new this year, to encourage contactless transactions, will be the opportunity to purchase advance festival tickets online at HolidayFestivalofLights.com. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the gate for $20 per vehicle of up to 15 guests.