Holiday Festival of Lights will take place this year with some changes

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – This news should put you in the holiday spirit a little early this year.

Despite so many cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, one Lowcountry tradition is expected to carry on this year with some changes.

Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission announced on Monday the Holiday Festival of Lights, which is held each year at James Island County Park, will take place this November and December.

“It may not look exactly like the festival you’ve known and loved, but the pandemic-related precautions we’re putting in place won’t put a damper on the holiday spirit,” said park officials in a tweet Monday.

The festival typically opens mid-November and runs through the end of December. CCPRC has not released official dates or details for the 2020 season.