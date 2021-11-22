‘Holiday Magic’: City of Charleston announces dates for tree lighting, holiday parades

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston announced its plans for celebrating the holiday season with various events happening through next month.

Events kick-off on Sunday, November 28th with Chanukah in the Square. There will be live music, plenty of snacks, children’s entertainment, and lighting of the giant menorah in Marion Square. The event runs from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The city will then hold its tree lighting on Thursday, December 2nd in Marion Square. There will be music leading up to Mayor John Tecklenburg pressing the button and lighting up the big tree in the center of the park. Events happen from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

You’re invited to attend the city’s annual Holiday Parade on Sunday, December 5th at 3:30 p.m.

This fun, high-energy parade will begin on Broad Street at Rutledge Avenue. It will travel north on Meeting Street and ends on Calhoun Street at Meeting Street. It will feature various clubs, organizations, music, and more.

Don’t miss a local tradition! The annual Holiday Parade of Boats will take place on December 11th. “This display of lighted and festive boats travels from the Cooper River, through the Charleston Harbor, and into the Ashley River,” city leaders said. You can view the parade from Charleston’s waterfront.

Ring in the new year on December 31st with Happy New Year, Charleston! This is a non-alcoholic event for the whole family. There will be live music, entertainment, and kids’ activities at the Charleston Visitor Center from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.