MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Celebrate the holiday season with a stroll down the Old Village neighborhood in Mount Pleasant.

Basic Projects presents the third annual Holiday Street Fest – an unforgettable experience in front of the Post House Inn. This is a family-friendly event that will showcase vendors, live music and interactive kid activities. Streets will be illuminated with holiday decor and Santa will make a joyous appearance.

The Street Fest will take place along Pitt Street, along the entire block between Venning and Morrison Streets from 2 – 8 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a press release, Basic Projects will partner with the Charleston-based non-profit organization, Feed the Need Charleston.

“The organization’s mission is to combat hunger and homelessness by providing meals and job training to the homeless and disadvantaged in the local community,” said the press release.

Officials say parking is limited and attendees are encouraged to rideshare or carpool.