ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Orangeburg County school teacher has been arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate intimate relationship with a student, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

Reagan Anderson, 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery with a student 17 years of age, announced Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Two Holly Hill Academy school administrators reported hearing rumors of the inappropriate relationship between Anderson and a student, notifying OCSO on Nov. 8.

Two instances of sexual battery are reported in the arrest warrants, one happening on Oct. 22 in Orangeburg County and another happening on Oct. 28 in the parking lot of a Pizza Hut.

After further investigation, several others, including students and a teacher, claimed to have seen Anderson sending nude photos to the student through Snapchat.

A portion of the S.C. Code of Laws Anderson broke reads,” If a person affiliated with a public or private secondary school in an official capacity engages in sexual battery with a student enrolled in the school who is sixteen or seventeen years of age, and aggravated coercion or aggravated force is not used to accomplish the sexual battery, the person affiliated with the public or private secondary school in an official capacity is guilty of a felony and, upon conviction, must be imprisoned for not more than five years.”

“We began investigating immediately after being notified of these allegations in order to prevent any further inappropriate contact with students,” Sheriff Ravenell stated. “If anyone has any more information, they are asked to get in touch with us.”