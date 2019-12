UPDATE: The missing woman has been located.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. – Authorities in Holly Hill are searching for a missing elderly adult who sufferes from dementia.

Betty Wolfe

According to the Holly Hill Police Department, Betty Wolfe left home on Tuesday evening without warning.

They said she was driving a white 2014 Ford Escape with SC tag 3246LG.

Wolfe is 73-years-old with green eyes and blonde hair. She is 130 lbs and 5’0” in height.

If anyone locates her, please contact 911 immediately.