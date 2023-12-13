NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Holy City Missions will open their warming shelter on Dec. 14, with registration beginning at 7 p.m. and running to 9 p.m.

The shelter is located at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston and will close at 7 a.m. on Dec. 15.

The shelter will provide dinner, breakfast, bagged lunch, a hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, and an option of devotion for guests.

Pets are not permitted, and there is a 75-person capacity. In addition, the shelter operates on a first-come-first-served basis.

People looking for transportation can board Carta Route 13 and ask for the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.