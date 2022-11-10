NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The second annual Holy Smokes BBQ festival returns to Riverfront Park in North Charleston in just over a week.

On Nov. 19 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., pitmasters and chefs from across the country will fire up their smokers to celebrate the long-standing American tradition of barbecue.

The festival benefits Hogs for a Cause, MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, and the Ronald McDonald House of Charleston–three nonprofits that support families battling pediatric cancer.

The pitmaster lineup includes:

Swig & Swine, Charleston, SC

Peg Leg Porker, Nashville, TN

Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q, Decatur, AL

Bessinger’s BBQ, Charleston, SC

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, Nashville, TN

Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Charleston, SC

Sam Jones BBQ, Winterville, NC

Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Los Angeles, CA

Evie Mae’s Pit Barbecue, Wolfforth, TX

ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque, Richmond, VA

Hoodoo Brown Barbeque, Ridgefield, CT

TRUTH BBQ, Houston, TX

Feges BBQ, Houston, TX

DAS BBQ, Atlanta, GA

Hometown Bar-B-Que, Brooklyn, NY

Southern Soul Barbeque, St. Simons Island, GA

Fox Bros Bar-B-Q, Atlanta, GA

Mama Jean’s Barbecue, Roanoke, VA

Blue Oak BBQ, New Orleans, LA

Holy City Hogs, Charleston, SC

LeRoy and Lewis BBQ, Austin, TX

Zero Forks Given, Charleston, SC

Ubon’s Restaurant, Yazoo City, MS

Southern Smoke BBQ, Garland, NC

Regina’s, Asheville, NC

Home Team BBQ, Charleston, SC

Tickets can be purchased online and include all-you-can-eat barbecue and live entertainment from 41 Winchester, Travers Brothership, and Warrick McZeke.