NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The second annual Holy Smokes BBQ festival returns to Riverfront Park in North Charleston in just over a week.
On Nov. 19 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., pitmasters and chefs from across the country will fire up their smokers to celebrate the long-standing American tradition of barbecue.
The festival benefits Hogs for a Cause, MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, and the Ronald McDonald House of Charleston–three nonprofits that support families battling pediatric cancer.
The pitmaster lineup includes:
- Swig & Swine, Charleston, SC
- Peg Leg Porker, Nashville, TN
- Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q, Decatur, AL
- Bessinger’s BBQ, Charleston, SC
- Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, Nashville, TN
- Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Charleston, SC
- Sam Jones BBQ, Winterville, NC
- Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Los Angeles, CA
- Evie Mae’s Pit Barbecue, Wolfforth, TX
- ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque, Richmond, VA
- Hoodoo Brown Barbeque, Ridgefield, CT
- TRUTH BBQ, Houston, TX
- Feges BBQ, Houston, TX
- DAS BBQ, Atlanta, GA
- Hometown Bar-B-Que, Brooklyn, NY
- Southern Soul Barbeque, St. Simons Island, GA
- Fox Bros Bar-B-Q, Atlanta, GA
- Mama Jean’s Barbecue, Roanoke, VA
- Blue Oak BBQ, New Orleans, LA
- Holy City Hogs, Charleston, SC
- LeRoy and Lewis BBQ, Austin, TX
- Zero Forks Given, Charleston, SC
- Ubon’s Restaurant, Yazoo City, MS
- Southern Smoke BBQ, Garland, NC
- Regina’s, Asheville, NC
- Home Team BBQ, Charleston, SC
Tickets can be purchased online and include all-you-can-eat barbecue and live entertainment from 41 Winchester, Travers Brothership, and Warrick McZeke.