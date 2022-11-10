NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The second annual Holy Smokes BBQ festival returns to Riverfront Park in North Charleston in just over a week.

On Nov. 19 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., pitmasters and chefs from across the country will fire up their smokers to celebrate the long-standing American tradition of barbecue.

The festival benefits Hogs for a Cause, MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, and the Ronald McDonald House of Charleston–three nonprofits that support families battling pediatric cancer.

The pitmaster lineup includes:

  • Swig & Swine, Charleston, SC
  • Peg Leg Porker, Nashville, TN
  • Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q, Decatur, AL
  • Bessinger’s BBQ, Charleston, SC
  • Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, Nashville, TN
  • Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Charleston, SC
  • Sam Jones BBQ, Winterville, NC
  • Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Los Angeles, CA
  • Evie Mae’s Pit Barbecue, Wolfforth, TX
  • ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque, Richmond, VA
  • Hoodoo Brown Barbeque, Ridgefield, CT
  • TRUTH BBQ, Houston, TX
  • Feges BBQ, Houston, TX
  • DAS BBQ, Atlanta, GA
  • Hometown Bar-B-Que, Brooklyn, NY
  • Southern Soul Barbeque, St. Simons Island, GA
  • Fox Bros Bar-B-Q, Atlanta, GA
  • Mama Jean’s Barbecue, Roanoke, VA
  • Blue Oak BBQ, New Orleans, LA
  • Holy City Hogs, Charleston, SC
  • LeRoy and Lewis BBQ, Austin, TX
  • Zero Forks Given, Charleston, SC
  • Ubon’s Restaurant, Yazoo City, MS
  • Southern Smoke BBQ, Garland, NC
  • Regina’s, Asheville, NC
  • Home Team BBQ, Charleston, SC

Tickets can be purchased online and include all-you-can-eat barbecue and live entertainment from 41 Winchester, Travers Brothership, and Warrick McZeke.