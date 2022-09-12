COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home was destroyed during a Sunday morning fire in Colleton County.

Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire around 1:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report the blaze.

Firefighters said the doublewide home was already destroyed when they arrived and said it appeared to have been burning undetected for some time. The mobile home was located near the end of a single-lane dirt road.

“Only some stubs remained standing,” fire rescue officials said. “All of the walls and the roof had already collapsed.”

The homeowner told investigators the home was being renovated and that he had left the building about an hour before the fire happened.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.