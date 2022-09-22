MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Mount Pleasant residents now have a new option for getting their barbecue fix.

Home Team BBQ opened its doors Thursday at the former Rusty Rudder location on North Highway 17.

The owners promise to bring the “slow-smoke meats, good tunes, and frozen cocktails” that locals and visitors have come to expect from the barbecue joint.

“We have excited to share this family-friendly space with the nearby neighborhoods, Wando High School, and Roper St. Francis,” Chief Operating Partner Aaron Siegel said.

Renovations on the property started late last year and neighbors have been anxiously awaiting its transformation.

“I have driven by this property for many years and this place just felt like a Home Team,” Siegel said.

The design team said they gathered artifacts from past Home Team events and reclaimed materials from barns across the South to cultivate the restaurant’s signature, eclectic style. They even took a special trip to Georgia to pick out pieces from Kirk West’s gallery, a well-known rock music photographer.

One highlight of the space, according to the restauranteurs, is an open-air courtyard that is “perfect for game day” complete with oversized picnic tables, 6 extra large televisions, cornhole boards, and a chalkboard for kids.

Diners will also be able to hang out and enjoy a drink at a 20-foot community table out front of the restaurant.

Home Team BBQ in Mount Pleasant will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until midnight while they settle into the new location.