Home Team BBQ to fire up smokers at new restaurant in Mount Pleasant next year

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new option for delicious barbeque is coming to the Town of Mount Pleasant.

Home Team BBQ announced Wednesday plans to bring their “smoked meats and good vibes” to the former Rusty Rudder location on North Highway 17.

Owners said they cannot wait to fire up the smokers and share barbeque in Mount Pleasant.

“The property just feels like Home Team to us. We love rehabbing an old school spot and this place already has the feel of an old BBQ shack,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

The renovation will be designed by Jenny Keenan Designs, Mcginnis Leathers, and the four operating partners (Aaron Siegel, Taylor Garrigan, Sean Daniher, and Tony Mckie).

They said the character of the new property is in the extra-large outdoor space that will serve as an open-air courtyard and will offer a family-friendly atmosphere. Home Team BBQ plans to use the space for “game day with lots of TVs, oyster roasts, charity events, and just a great hang-out space for families and friends to spread out” said Aaron Siegel.

Home Team BBQ is now hiring managers for the new restaurant – they will first train at other locations until the new shop opens in 2022.

Those interested in applying can email employment@hometeambbq.com.