Home Telecom sponsoring Miracle League field in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner on Tuesday announced that the Miracle League field being constructed at the Regional Recreation Complex will be named for Home Telecom, the largest private donor.

Home Telecom donated $250,000 to the building of the field, which will be located just a mile away from Home Telecom headquarters.

Through this initiative, Miracle League gives players with special needs the opportunity to “experience the joy and benefits that come from playing our national pastime — baseball.”

The Miracle League field is expected to open in 2022 and will have at least four teams during the inaugural season. Players will be paired up with ‘buddies’ to ensure “every player has the help then need to play ball,” according to a press release from the town.