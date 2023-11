DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Homegrown and Grammy Award-winning musician Brandon Lake is set to perform on Daniel Island next spring.

Lake, an American Christian singer/songwriter, announced plans to bring his ‘Tear Off the Roof’ tour to Credit One Stadium on Sunday, May 5.

The tour was announced Monday and follows the release of Lake’s latest album, ‘Coat of Many Colors’.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale beginning December 4 at 10:00 a.m., with presale happening the morning of Dec. 1.