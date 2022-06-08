NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged several cars and at least two homes Tuesday evening in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were dispatched to the area of Ranger Drive shortly after 5:00 p.m. where multiple people had reported ‘shots fired.’

Residents told officers that two vehicles – a silver SUV and a gold SUV – were shooting at each other, according to a report from NCPD. Witnesses also told police that the silver SUV had approximately five men inside at the time.

Officers observed damage to multiple residences and vehicles along Ranger Drive. They also collected several shell casings.

No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made.