NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A alleged Sunday afternoon shootout between several men caused damage to nearby homes and cars, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department.

Officers responded to a location on Nesbitt Avenue after receiving a report of gunshots heard in the area.

At the scene, one man told officers that his home was struck by gunfire. During a walkthrough of the residence, officers observed three couches, a wooden chair, kitchen light fixture, interior walls, and two front windows that suffered damage from bullets.

The report said bullets also went through the second story of another home and that several vehicles were also struck.

Meanwhile, witnesses said they observed three vehicles that are believed to have been involved in the shooting which included a grey Chevrolet Impala, black Dodge Avenger, and a blue Chevrolet Malibu.

One witness said two males exited the Chevrolet Impala “in an aggressive manner” with handguns and others in the Avenger and Malibu began shooting at each other in the roadway.

Some of the men ran away and others took off in the Impala and Avenger, according to the report. Witnesses said it appeared the men in the Impala and Avenger were working together.

Police said the Malibu, which had been reported stolen out of Mount Pleasant, was left at the scene with all four doors open.

The Avenger was attempting to leave the area but backed into a light pole, which caused severe damage to the rear bumper, according to a witness.

No arrests have been made.