CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Downtown Charleston Thursday night.

CPD officials say the incident took place in the area of Harris St. and Hanover St. around 9:30 p.m. Officials say the shooting victim is male, but the name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD Central Detective.