Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by giving back to the community

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was honored with a community day of service across the tri-county on Monday.

The goal was to give back to those in need through grocery, clothing, and hygiene distribution events.

The Community Resource Center distributed items at several sites across the Lowcountry, like St. George, Ridgeville, Summerville, Wadmalaw Island, and two locations in the Charleston area.

Louis Smith, executive director of the Community Resource Center, said this was a great way to celebrate a great man and leader.

“I am humbled and overwhelmed that we were able to do this on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday,” he said.

Organizers estimate they were able to help around 10,000 people during the distribution events.