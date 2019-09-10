Hootie & the Blowfish give back during the last shows of their Group Therapy Tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Hootie & the Blowfish are giving back to the community where it all started.

The band is finishing up the American part of their Group Therapy Tour in Columbia with three shows from September 11 until September 13.

The group is partnering with the Central Carolina Community Foundation on a charitable giving campaign that will use the last three days of the concert to give back to the community.

They’re encouraging concert attendees to give in-kind or monetary donations to three South Carolina nonprofits during their time in Columbia and they will be matching up to $20,000 per beneficiary for each organization.

September 11 will be for the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina which will go towards supporting military and first responders.

September 12 they will have a school supply drive aiding the Richland County Public Education Partners and SC for Ed.

September 13 there will be a food drive that will go towards the Harvest Hope Food Bank.

You can help by giving monetary donations at all arena entry points on all three concert nights, “Fill the bus” on September 12 with school supplies at concert entry points, or bring non-perishable food items which will be accepted at concert entry points on September 13.

For more information and other ways to donate, you can go to www.HootieGives.org, text SCHEROES, SCSCHOOLS and/or HARVEST to 44-321 to donate to each respective cause, or mail a check to Central Carolina Community Foundation (2142 Boyce Street, Suite 402, Columbia, SC 29201).