Horse carriage tours suspended Friday afternoon due to technical difficulties with weather reporting system, city says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Livability Department suspended horse carriage operations Friday afternoon.

According to a spokesman for the City of Charleston, the decision was made due to “technical difficulties with Earth Networks’ WeatherBug temperature reporting system.”

Under the horse carriage operations ordinance, city Livability officers are required to monitor the Weatherbug system at 15-minute intervals to ensure that horses are protected from working when temperatures are too high.

The city said it has contacted WeatherBug regarding the issue and expects carriage operations to resume Saturday morning.

Tour operations were suspended at 3:20 p.m.

Temperatures along the coast on Friday were in the mid-to-upper 90s with a heat index value near 110.