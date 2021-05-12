Hospitality and tourism hiring event happening at the Cooper River Room

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Explore Charleston and the Lowcountry Hospitality Association (LHA) will host a hospitality and tourism hiring event Wednesday, May 12th at the Cooper River Room.

The first 100 candidates hired from the event will also be eligible for a $500 bonus.

“We are fortunate to live in one of the most popular destinations in the world,” said Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston. “As the travel and hospitality industry rebounds from the pandemic, we’re excited to offer this unique opportunity for people to learn about the rewarding jobs and careers available with some of the most impressive hospitality-related businesses in the industry.”

There will be over 20 employers from hotels, restaurants, tours and hospitality-related services represented to hire people during the event.

Locations for these jobs spread from Summerville to Isle of Palms.

Job openings will be available for all skill levels, including part time and full time positions. Examples of jobs being filled include: kitchen manager, night audit, tour guide, chauffeur team, and maintenance technicians.

“Jobs in the travel industry allow individuals the flexibility to gain experience, prepare for higher education, pursue career advancement within the industry and develop transferable skills,” added Michelle Woodhull, President of Charming Inns and Circa 1886 Restaurant and LHA President. “Candidates attending the event will find many types of opportunities and organizations to consider, all within one of our region’s most popular industries.”

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Cooper River Room at the Mt. Pleasant Waterfront Park located at 99 Harry M Hallman Jr. Blvd.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.