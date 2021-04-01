How a Lowcountry student is working to curb stress amid the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – April is stress awareness month. The year has proven to be difficult between at home learning, canceled events, and social distancing.

According to a study from NBC News, more than 50% of high school students report more stress this year compared to last year.

From e-learning to traditional learning there have been many changes this year.

Maddy Ballard — a Junior at West Ashley High School — has been learning in person since the first day of school, but says all of her friends are learning virtually, so the adjustment has been difficult.

The pandemic has made this year unlike any other.

She says not being able to connect with others, especially in school, is hard.

To cope, the seventeen-year-old student took matters into her own hands and created a club called Mending Mindsets.

“There’s only so much counselors can do, and some students might not feel comfortable going to the counselors and our club isn’t here as a support group and we’re not taking on the responsibility. We want to connect them with other groups and organizations that they may feel more comfortable with and groups that are more specialized in mental health,” said Ballard.

So far, 10 people are currently involved in the student-initiated club, where they discuss their struggles and talk about different resources in Charleston.

School psychologist, Carrie Rittle, is an advisor of the club. She says she hopes the organization helps others connect.

“One in 6 students from the age 6 to 17 will be diagnosed with mental illness, and so it is something that even if an individual is not diagnosed with mental illness, you will know somebody that is, so this club is something that as we build awareness and we talk about ways to mitigate and take care of the self, it’s going to take care of everybody not just individuals that are dealing with it personally, said Rittle.”

Ballard hopes the club will serve as more than just a sense of community, but as a lifeline for struggling students.

“We are hoping to end the stigma behind mental health. We just want it, every student to know, even the faculty to know that it’s okay to not be okay,” said Ballard.

The club will meet again on Wednesday, April 28th.