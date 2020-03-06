How Charleston International Airport is prepping for Coronavirus

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport sees 7,000 – 8,000 passengers every day. By the end of May, that number increases to 10,000 passengers a day.

TSA (Transportation Security Administration) is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

There has been an increase in passengers packing hand sanitizer and sanitary wipes since the Coronavirus outbreak. TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell says that is allowed as long as it is under the required 3.5 FL OZ.

You are also allowed to wear a sanitary face mask but will be asked to remove it during security screening to confirm identity.

TSA recommends passengers follow CDC guidelines and wash your hands before and after leaving security screening.

China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea are currently on a level 3 travel health notice which is a warning to avoid nonessential travel.