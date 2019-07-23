How CofC students are successfully mapping parts of the seafloor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Marine Geologist and Professor at the College of Charleston Doctor Leslie Sautter and 12 of her students just completed a four-day cruise.

They sailed 20 to 30 miles off the shore out of Savannah, Georgia, and mapped the ocean floor.

“And the sites that we mapped are sights that are known by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources,” Sautter said. “They have a program called MARMAP.”

MARMAP, or the Marine Resources Monitoring, Assessment, & Prediction Program is a group of scientists that studies fish habitat areas on the continental shelf off our coasts.

“And so we have areas that have been mapped just dots on maps basically saying fish are here. But they don’t know what the actual seafloor looks like,” said Sautter.

With funding from the College of Charleston, Professor Sautter and her students are able to give MARMAP a visual representation of the ocean floor using a multi-beam sonar.

“It’s like a broom, where each of these is a beam and that’s why it’s called multi-beam, of sound that is returning to the receiving instrument and saying I know what the depth is in that direction, this direction, this direction, etc,” said Sautter.

Some areas are being over-fished. This gives the program a better idea of the habitats on the ground and where fish are likely to congregate, or what areas the fish might migrate to next.

As the ship moves along, more data is collected through each beam.

Professor Sautter and her students did this over the course of 36 hours.

“And we get this amazing image of millions of data points of seafloor depth,” said Sautter.

The 12 students then converted and will continue to convert the millions of data points collected into a visual representation of the seafloor.