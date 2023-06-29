CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With many likely headed to the beach for the Fourth of July weekend, it is essential to understand rip currents and how to spot them before wading into the ocean.

According to the National Weather Service, there have been 60 drownings in the United States so far this year, all but five of which were caused by dangerous rip currents. One of those rip-current drownings occurred on Pawleys Island in Georgetown County last week.

Despite drowning being the third leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide, experts say swimming along a beach area protected by lifeguards reduces the odds of drowning to about one in 18 million.

Rip currents are fast-moving channels of water flowing away from the shore. They form when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach.

Rip currents can be anywhere from 50 to 200 feet wide and reach speeds of up to eight feet per second, making them impossible to outswim.

“That drowning process can take a matter of seconds…just how quickly it escalates is the biggest issue out here,” a Florida lifeguard, Stephan Fender, said.

If you find yourself stuck in a rip current, experts say to remain calm, keep your head above water, and swim parallel to the shore until you’re out of the current.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Associaton (NOAA) added that swimmers can reduce the risk of getting caught in an unexpected rip current by swimming near a lifeguard and by looking for posted signs or flags that indicate potential hazards.

So where can you find lifeguards on Charleston beaches?

Charleston County Parks employs a total of 54 ocean rescue lifeguards across four Lowcountry beaches: Isle of Palms County Park, Kiawah Beachwalker Park, Folly Beach County Park, and within the “swim zone” near the Folly Beach Pier.

Outside of those areas, local law enforcement patrols are typically responsible for monitoring most of the beaches within Charleston County.

“We have our beach patrol out there and a lot of those guys are first aid trained,” Folly Beach Public Safety Director Andrew Gilreath said. “And then our police officers, most of them are emergency first responders that can assist if they see something on the beach.”

Sullivan’s Island does not have lifeguards stationed on the beach, while Barrier Island Ocean Rescue employs 30 lifeguards to oversee Kiawah Island and Seabrook Island beaches.

But just up the coast in Myrtle Beach, safety precautions look a bit different.

The City of Myrtle Beach has a franchise agreement with two beach services companies that provide dozens of lifeguards to watch over almost 10 miles of beach between the spring and fall.

The City of North Myrtle oversees its beach safety division — one of the only cities in the state to do so. There are 70 lifeguards on staff and 38 towers spread between their nine-mile stretch of beach, according to officials.

The budget is estimated around $850,000 with funding for their lifeguards coming from Beach Services, which in turn makes money by renting out chairs and umbrellas.

Whether a lifeguard is present or not, experts say swimmers should pay close attention to displayed warning flags that alert beachgoers of potential hazards in the water, including rip currents.

In Charleston County, these flags are found on lifeguard stands at the county beach parks.

“You’ll see those near the pier, you’ll see those near the county park on the west side…and they are visible outside that area for a little bit, maybe about a block depending on how busy the beach is,” Gilreath said.

As for areas without flags, first responders say to check conditions before leaving home, never swim alone, and know your location on the beach in case you need help.