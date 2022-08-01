Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Charleston using data from AAA.

On Friday, ExxonMobil and Chevron reported more windfall profits in the second quarter of 2022 amid ever-increasing oil and gas prices. Exxon netted $17.9 billion, and Chevron $11.6 billion through June.

More recently, oil and gas prices have been steadily in decline, following decreased demand globally and domestically. The national average gas price Friday was $4.26 a gallon, according to AAA—down 76 cents a gallon from the record high of $5.02 set on June 14.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Charleston-North Charleston, SC metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of July 29, 2022. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Charleston, South Carolina by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.86

— South Carolina average: $3.76

— South Carolina gas tax: $0.23 per gallon (#40 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.13 (-3.3%)

– Year change: +$0.96 (+33.0%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.60 (6/15/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.03

– Week change: -$0.16 (-3.0%)

– Year change: +$1.99 (+65.4%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.75 (6/10/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.95

#2. Bakersfield, CA: $5.85

#3. Napa, CA: $5.83

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Laredo, TX: $3.39

#2. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $3.41

#3. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $3.43

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162