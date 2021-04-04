How one Lowcountry mortuary Easter Egg hunt is helping local businesses

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Serenity Mortuary have spent the past 2 months planning games for kids and lining up vendors.

“It is a pleasure and honor to celebrate with the kids because we really needed this outing,” says Keisha Lee, Owner of N’Cra Events.

One local business owner says he needed today to make ends meet.

“It’s amazing that someone is still reaching out to us to help us with our business because this is full time, this is how I feed my family,” says Antwan Edwards, Owner of Kool Breeze Italian Ice.

Organizers say they wanted to give businesses like Kool Breeze Italian Ice a chance to boost business.

“Anytime we are able to serve that makes us excited to be able to give back because it is not always about making the money,” says Calvin Brown, Community Outreach Director for The Serenity Mortuary.

“I want to do as much as I can to bring people together in the Summerville community and the surrounding communities,” says Shannon Deloach, President of The Serenity Mortuary.

With restrictions loosening up, business owners are hopeful for more events.

“I’m ready to get back to those 1,000 and 2,000 plus crowds where my lines are wrapped around the building,” Edwards says.

The Serenity Mortuary says they are already looking ahead to their next event which is set for Mother’s Day Weekend.