CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The new Secretary of the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs (SCDVA), Major General Todd B. McCaffery will be in Charleston on Wednesday to sign an agreement to enhance Veteran programming.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) will allow the SCDVA and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System to connect Veterans, their families, and caregivers to resources and service programs through Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs).

Major McCaffery says South Carolina is a Veteran-friendly state, and the Statehouse is working to keep it that way.

“This is a phenomenal opportunity for our health care system to collaborate with our state level Veterans Affairs organizations and the organizations that support Veteran`s around the Lowcountry,” said Scott Isaacks, Director/CEO of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

“We are committed to ensuring that Veterans have every possible resource available to help with the needs they have.”

The VA hospital will host the Secretary for the MOA signing at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.