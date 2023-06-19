COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will host free boat inspections in July to prepare the community for the July 4th weekend on the water.
According to the American Boating Association, the 4th of July holiday weekend is the busiest and often deadliest time of boating season.
SCDNR is working to improve boating safety with inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations.
Boaters who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections.
Boating inspections will be conducted in the following Lowcountry counties:
Saturday, July 1:
- Beaufort County: Lemon Island Landing, Chechessee River, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Charleston County: Wappoo Cut Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, 10 a.m. to Noon
Sunday, July 2:
- Charleston County: Buck Hall Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, McClellanville, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Charleston County: John P. Limehouse Landing, Intracoastal Waterway/Stono River, Johns Island, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Georgetown County: Carroll A. Campbell Landing, Sampit River, Georgetown, 10 a.m. to Noon
Tuesday, July 4:
- Berkeley County: William H. Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, Moncks Corner, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Charleston: Remleys Point Boat Ramp, Charleston Harbor, Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m. to Noon
Saturday, July 15
- Beaufort County: Battery Creek Boat Landing, Beaufort Water Festival, Port Royal, 10 a.m. to Noon