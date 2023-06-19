COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will host free boat inspections in July to prepare the community for the July 4th weekend on the water.

According to the American Boating Association, the 4th of July holiday weekend is the busiest and often deadliest time of boating season.

SCDNR is working to improve boating safety with inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations.

Boaters who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections.

Boating inspections will be conducted in the following Lowcountry counties:

Saturday, July 1:

Beaufort County: Lemon Island Landing, Chechessee River, 10 a.m. to Noon

Lemon Island Landing, Chechessee River, 10 a.m. to Noon Charleston County: Wappoo Cut Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, 10 a.m. to Noon

Sunday, July 2:

Charleston County: Buck Hall Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, McClellanville, 10 a.m. to Noon

Buck Hall Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, McClellanville, 10 a.m. to Noon Charleston County: John P. Limehouse Landing, Intracoastal Waterway/Stono River, Johns Island, 10 a.m. to Noon

John P. Limehouse Landing, Intracoastal Waterway/Stono River, Johns Island, 10 a.m. to Noon Georgetown County: Carroll A. Campbell Landing, Sampit River, Georgetown, 10 a.m. to Noon

Tuesday, July 4:

Berkeley County: William H. Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, Moncks Corner, 10 a.m. to Noon

William H. Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, Moncks Corner, 10 a.m. to Noon Charleston: Remleys Point Boat Ramp, Charleston Harbor, Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m. to Noon

Saturday, July 15