CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette will join local business women Wednesday at the Citadel’s 2023 Women’s Entrepreneurship Summit.

According to Citadel Today, the annual Women’s Entrepreneurship Summit works to equip women with tools to launch a business.

The event will feature round-robin sessions on entrepreneurship and a panel of veteran business owners.

Guests can expect keynote speaker Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and SBA Regional Administrator, Allen Thomas, to speak on business in South Carolina.

All attendees will receive the Boots 2 Business Small Business Association certification.

The Summit is scheduled for Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Bastin Hall on the Citadel campus.

Admission is free and open to the public with registration through the Citadel’s Veterans Outreach Center.