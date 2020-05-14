How the coronavirus has impacted home sales in the Lowcountry

CANE BAY, S.C. (WCBD) – The real estate market in Charleston slowed down a bit when the coronavirus first hit, but that didn’t last long.

The number of houses that went under contract last week was actually a record number for the Lowcountry.

“It was actually the single largest week of under contract homes in the history of our multiple-listing service,” said Chip Reeves, broker in charge for Carolina One’s Cane Bay Office

“The new record number is about 490 homes went under contract in one week this past week. The previous record I believe was 450 I’m pretty sure that was in 2007 market kind of at the peak.”

So, what might this mean?

“I think it means consumer confidence for those who are able to buy or to sell in the economy, in the housing market, they’re feeling more confident- I think it’s been about 60 days since the coronavirus was really pushed out there about the middle of March.”

Now, the number of ratified contracts did go down, so Reeves says last week’s numbers likely include many of those buyers.

“I think a lot of people were waiting. I think there was some pent-up anxiety ready to roll and feeling good it was amazing,” he said. “I don’t anticipate these record weeks every week at all. There’s still an awful lot of buyers who can’t buy because of coronavirus and the job market.”

So, what does this mean if you are thinking about buying a house?

“Traditionally our markets been nice and steady- I don’t anticipate and neither does the market, home values taking a huge dip. It would be steady interest rates are great for those who can qualify, so if you’re ready to buy and you feel good about where you’re looking to buy, it’s a great time.”

Reeves said what happened in the past doesn’t necessarily mean that it will happen in the future and coronavirus could still impact the real estate market in a number of ways; if it were to get worse or an additional shut down were to happen it could definitely change things.