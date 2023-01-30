ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Applications for Isle of Palms parking and hurricane entry decals are now open.

According to the Isle of Palms Police Department, residents can apply for their 2023 parking and hurricane entry decals online by visiting iop.net.

Proof of Isle of Palms residency and current vehicle or golf cart registrations is required.

This decal will serve as a re-entry pass for residents should there be an evacuation due to a hurricane.

“Our busy season is approaching, and we always want you prepared for a storm.” Isle of Palms Police said.