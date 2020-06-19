How to celebrate Juneteenth in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Juneteenth is described as both a day for celebration and relaxation.

Freedom is a constant struggle—that is what Courtney Hicks, the Outreach Assistant for Avery Research Center, said is seen in both present day and the celebration of Juneteenth. Hicks went on to explain the origin of the holiday that began on June 19th, 1865.

Juneteenth is a celebration of the freedom of all of those who were enslaved, so the Emancipation Proclamation actually did not free all—the emancipation proclamation freed all those that were in the south. So it took almost two and a half years for the other enslaved Africans to receive the news that they were actually free. Courtney Hicks, Outreach Assistant Avery Research Center

When they did receive the news, Hicks said they celebrated, and today, the Avery Research Center will hold a virtual celebration.

We are having a huge celebration this evening; we have DJ B The Motivator which is a transnational DJ and also a Charleston Southern University graduate. So we are really excited to have him do a live DJ set for us on our Instagram TV, on our Facebook and it also will be re-posted on our YouTube channel Courtney Hicks, Outreach Assistant Avery Research Center

Another way the Avery Research Center is observing Juneteenth is by showcasing local black-owned businesses. Dr. Shawn Mitchell, the owner of Sweetgrass Dental Associates, said that he’s proud to be a black-owned business that is open to all and is happy to see the changes surrounding the holiday this year.

I take pride in creating a place for my people to feel comfortable and to have access to the latest and greatest. My community supported me all through dental school, all through my residency, and all through when I was working to create this so I feel like this is the best way to give back—by being a black owned business inside my own community. Dr. Shawn Mitchell, the Owner of Sweetgrass Dental Associates

Dr. Mitchell also operates another business: the Sweetgrass Clothing Company. He said he chose the palmetto rose as the company’s logo because of the meaning behind it—peace, love, and a symbol of gratitude, something he takes into all areas of work. He added that just because he runs a black-owned business, all are welcome to come—this standing for all black-owned businesses.

There should not be racial barriers for someone to have access to healthcare. So just because I am a black dentist doesn’t mean that I only want to work on black patients. I have a predominantly black pateint population just based off of the community I’m from, but I open my arms to everyone. Dr. Shawn Mitchell, the Owner of Sweetgrass Dental Associates

Dr. Mitchell said that recognizing Juneteenth right now is a way of acknowledging the past and letting a large part of the population understand that they are being heard.

