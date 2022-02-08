How to help the victims of the Palms Apartments fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD- More than a hundred residents at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley are trying to put the pieces back together after a massive fire ravaged 56 units early Monday morning.
Now community members and organizations are coming together to provide assistance to the victims.
Here’s how you can help:
Charms of Charleston Tours Drive
Local tour group, Charms of Charleston will have their bus set up at various locations in West Ashley this week collecting items for those displaced in the fire.
The bus will be set up at Citadel Mall between Target and MUSC on Tuesday and at Old Northbridge Piggly Wiggly on Thursday and Friday. Donations will be accepted from 3 pm until 7 pm.
West Ashley Drive (various locations)
These businesses in West Ashley will be collecting donations all week:
- Software, Solutions, and Design
1854 Wallace School Road, Suite C
Business Hours: Mon-Fri 8 am to 6 pm, Sat 8 am to 5 pm
- West Ashley Tool & Rental
13 Amy Elsey Drive
Business Hours: Mon-Fri 8 am to 5 pm, Sat 8 am to 12 pm
To drop off after business hours, call (843) 225-7934
The following items are being requested at all donation sites:
Monetary Donations
- Homeless to Hope Fund- Donate
This post may be updated with additional donation information as it becomes available.