How to help the victims of the Palms Apartments fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD- More than a hundred residents at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley are trying to put the pieces back together after a massive fire ravaged 56 units early Monday morning.

Now community members and organizations are coming together to provide assistance to the victims.

Here’s how you can help:

Charms of Charleston Tours Drive

Local tour group, Charms of Charleston will have their bus set up at various locations in West Ashley this week collecting items for those displaced in the fire.

The bus will be set up at Citadel Mall between Target and MUSC on Tuesday and at Old Northbridge Piggly Wiggly on Thursday and Friday. Donations will be accepted from 3 pm until 7 pm.

West Ashley Drive (various locations)

These businesses in West Ashley will be collecting donations all week:

Software, Solutions, and Design

1854 Wallace School Road, Suite C

1854 Wallace School Road, Suite C Business Hours: Mon-Fri 8 am to 6 pm, Sat 8 am to 5 pm West Ashley Tool & Rental

13 Amy Elsey Drive

Business Hours: Mon-Fri 8 am to 5 pm, Sat 8 am to 12 pm

To drop off after business hours, call (843) 225-7934

The following items are being requested at all donation sites:

Baby formula Diapers (newborns to pull-ups) Baby wipes and diaper cream Baby wash/shampoo Basic toiletries (toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, razors, combs, etc.) Feminine Products Socks, gloves, and coats Clothing (all sizes, all ages) Gift cards

Monetary Donations

Homeless to Hope Fund- Donate

This post may be updated with additional donation information as it becomes available.