How to help those impacted by Hurricane Dorian

This photo shows destruction from Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, the Bahamas, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local and national agencies are making plans to aid in recovery efforts after Hurricane Dorian.

American Red Cross

Nexstar, WCBD’S parent company, is teaming up with the Red Cross to make it easy for people to make donations. You can join us in supporting their recovery efforts online here. Donors can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to give $10.

Red Cross officials say that on average, for every dollar their organization receives, 91 cents goes back to the specified response recovery and the preparedness effort for disasters. The other 9 cents goes towards administrative costs.