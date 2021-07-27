How to identify and treat poisonous plants (ivy, oak, and sumac)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Whether you are working outside or enjoying some time outdoors, it’s important to know how to spot and protect yourself from poisonous plants.

Sap oil – known as urushiol – from plants like poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac can cause an allergic reaction after making contact with the skin.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the adage “leaves of three, let it be” is a great reminder in identifying poison ivy and oak, but not poison sumac because it typically has clusters of 7-13 leaves.

“Even poison ivy and poison oak may have more than three leaves and their form may vary greatly depending upon the exact species encountered, the local environment, and the season,” the CDC said.

Poison Ivy Leaflets (Photo: clubhousearts – stock.adobe.com)

POISON IVY

Eastern poison ivy is typically a hairy, ropelike vine with three shiny green (or red in the fall) leaves budding from one small stem

Western poison ivy is typically a low shrub with three leaves that does not form a climbing vine

May have yellow or green flowers and white to green-yellow or amber berries

Shiny Pacific Poison oak (Toxicodendron diversilobum) (Photo: Sundry Photography – stock.adobe.com)

POISON OAK

Typically, a shrub with leaves of three, similar to poison ivy

Pacific poison oak may be vine-like

May have yellow or green flowers and clusters of green-yellow or white berries

Poison sumac (Photo: Greg Mailaender – stock.adobe.com)

POISON SUMAC

Woody shrub that has stems that contain 7-13 leaves arranged in pairs

May have glossy, pale yellow, or cream-colored berries

Those working outdoors may try to avoid the plants, but indirect contact through touching tools, animals, or clothing with urushiol can cause irritation. Health leaders say burning the poisonous plants will produce smoke that can cause lung irritation when inhaled.

KNOWING THE SYMPTOMS

Symptoms include red rash within a few days of contact, swelling, itching and possible bumps, patches, streaking or weeping blisters.

If you have been exposed, the CDC says you should immediately wash the skin with rubbing alcohol, poison plant wash, or degreasing soap like dishwashing soap or detergents, and plenty of water.

“Rinse frequently so that wash solutions do not dry on the skin and further spread the urushiol,” health officials said.

Be sure to scrub under the nails with a brush and apply wet compresses, calamine lotion, or hydrocortisone cream to the skin to reduce itching and blistering.

Call 911 or go to a hospital emergency room if you have a severe allergic reaction, such as intense swelling or difficulty breathing, or if you have had a severe reaction in the past.

PROTECT YOURSELF

Wear long sleeves, long pants, boots, and gloves.

Wash exposed clothing separately in hot water with detergent.

Barrier skin creams, such as lotion containing bentoquatum, may offer some protection.