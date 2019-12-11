How to know the difference between the Cold or the Flu

SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – Knowing the difference between the Cold and Flu is only way to get the proper treatment, healthcare professionals say the biggest differentiate is that the Flu brings on a fever.

For colds people typically have congestion, sinus pain, sore throat things like that, where as the flu tends to be more of body aches, fever and sometimes people can even have stomach discomfort including some nausea. Kristin Storey, E.R Clinical Nurse Manager

Kristin Storey, the Clinical Nurse Manager in the E.R. at Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital says that while there is no medical preventative for a cold, there is always the Flu shot. However, it if you are currently sick, it is recommended that you wait until you are feeling better to obtain it.

With the holidays just around the corner, people seem to be getting more and more sick, and Kristin says that there is a reason for that.

The reason why people feel they get sick more so around the holidays is really just because there’s more contact with family members and people in the community. And the single thing that they can do to prevent that is washing hands. Kristin Storey, E.R Clinical Nurse Manager

In addition to washing your hands, stay hydrated, get your rest, and if you do begin to keep oncoming symptoms —be sure to put a mask on in public.