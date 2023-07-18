CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Sunshine and a trip to the playground may be the perfect combination for a summer day, but doctors warn that sweltering heat could make for unsafe play.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Grace Lowe used an infrared thermometer on different equipment at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park to show just how quickly things can heat up on the playground.

Slides, swings, and surfaces clocked in between 70 and 80 degrees in shaded areas around 11 a.m., while equipment and surfaces exposed to direct sunlight registered temperatures between 90 and 120 degrees.

A few hours later, the rubber-padded ground was 149 degrees, and the slides and swings were between 120 and 130 degrees.

According to the American Burn Association (ABA), it can take as little as three seconds to get a second-degree burn if a piece of equipment reaches 140 degrees and five seconds to get a third-degree burn.

“The longer that they’re in contact with it, the longer it’s going to possibly be causing damage,” Dr. Kenneth Perry from Trident Medical Center said. “So even just within a couple of minutes, you could end up certainly seeing things like secondary burns. It’s far less likely to be a third-degree burn, which is a burn that goes all the way through all the skin layers, but not completely out of the question.”

Metal swings and slides can be especially dangerous. Metal is a good heat conductor because the electrons are packed together so closely that they can transmit vibrations easily.

But it is not just metal that parents should be wary of. Experts say plastic materials or equipment coated with heat-reducing paint can still cause thermal burns on a child’s bare skin.

A plastic slide can reach a temperature of 150 degrees on an 80-degree day, according to the Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America.

Because young children have slower reaction times, parents are encouraged to check equipment using their hands before allowing little ones to climb or swing. If it feels hot to your hand, it may be too hot for a child’s bare skin.

“They might sit there for a minute, and then all of a sudden, without realizing it, it’s actually already caused them a local burn or a local injury,” Dr. Perry said. “So certainly something to keep in mind for parents to certainly test out the areas before they even go and put their children in these environments.”

Dr. Perry said it is best to skip the playground during the hottest part of the day, but if you do, consider dressing children in light-colored, loose clothing for burn protection.

“If they can wear loose-fitting clothes that are, say, long pants and long-sleeve shirts, it might keep them from scalding the back of their legs as they’re going down the slide,” he said.

If a child does suffer burns, Dr. Perry advises keeping the area clean and dry and avoiding popping blisters that may form.

Most minor burns will improve with time, he says, but parents should seek medical attention if redness, irritation, or inflammation continue to worsen.