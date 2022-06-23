SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Just days after a woman suffered serious injuries during a dog attack in Berkeley County, doctors in the Lowcountry are sharing tips that could help if you find yourself in a similar situation.

Dog bites are not uncommon within the community. “I would say in my own personal practice, I probably see two to four dog bites per month,” said Dr. William Melvin Brown, ER Doctor for Trident Health System.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about 4.5 million people report being bitten by a dog each year.

“And when I am walking my dog, I make sure that I give people room – particularly a lot of people like to walk their dogs down paths and parks – give people room so that they don’t have to come close to your dog,” said Dr. Brown.

If a dog does but you, but not severely, “you can save yourself a lot of grief if you can find out whether or not that dog’s immunizations are up-to-date,” he said.

Quick action can help prevent infection.

“Rinse that wound. There’s a lot of studies that show you that running your hand under water, or whatever body part under water, for two solid minutes is one of the best ways you can clean a wound,” said Dr. Brown. “It’s better than anything I have here in the hospital. Two solid minutes under running water. Of course, if you’re bleeding profusely and in pain it’s time to seek medical care.”

