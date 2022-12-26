CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Christmas is officially in the rearview mirror, and now is the time to get rid of that nearly dried-out tree, old strings of lights, and all that torn wrapping paper.

If you are looking for an environmentally friendly way to dispose of old holiday decorations, here’s how and where you can do it:

Christmas Trees

Good news: You can turn your real Christmas tree into compost.

But, before you get ready to recycle it, Charleston County Environmental Management says you must remove all lights, ornaments, and decorations.

The following options are available for recycling Christmas trees in the area:

Charleston County

Charleston County residents can place their real trees on the curb for recycling pickup on their regularly scheduled day. Curbside collection is not affected by the holidays and will occur on schedule.

Trees can also be dropped off directly at a staffed convenience center (excludes Signal Point Rd. location) or at McGill Bees Ferry Compost Facility. Staffed convenience centers are closed on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.

Dorchester County

Residents who live within the Town of Summerville or City of North Charleston can place their trees curbside for regularly scheduled yard debris pick-up service

Trees can also be taken directly to one of the following sites: Miles Road Convenience Site Sandy Pines Convenience Site



Can I burn my Christmas tree?

You should NOT burn your Christmas tree in a fireplace or wood-burning stove as this could increase the risk of a house fire.

Can I recycle my artificial Christmas tree?

Artificial trees CANNOT be recycled but can usually be thrown out curbside or in a dumpster. Contact your county waste management department to make sure this is the case for your neighborhood.

Holiday Lights

String lights should NOT be placed in your recycling bin. Anything seen as a “tangler” could cause damage to the recycling sorting equipment.

Here are some options instead of local recycling:

Holiday LEDs has a Christmas lights recycling program where you can send in your old, used lights and receive an online coupon in return

Christmas Light Source also has a recycling program where you can send in your old lights and they will take them to be recycled. All recycling proceeds are saved and used to purchase items for Toys for Tots.

Some hardware stores like Lowe’s, Home Depot, and ACE Hardware may accept old, unwanted Christmas lights. Contact your nearest store for more information.

If your Christmas lights still work, but you do not want or need them anymore, check with organizations like Goodwill, Habitat for Humanity, or other local charity groups to find out if they will accept a donation.

Other Holiday Recycling

Charleston County Recycling has released a list of which items can/cannot go in your recycling bin.

The following items CAN be recycled curbside:

Gift boxes

Flattened cardboard

Tissue paper

Shoe boxes

Paper gift bags

Wrapping paper

Cards and envelopes

The following items CANNOT be recycled curbside:

Ribbons and bows

Holiday lights

Bubble wrap

Plastic wrap

Styrofoam packaging/ peanuts

Plastic shopping bags

If in doubt about whether an item can be recycled or not, it is always a good idea to check with your county recycling service.