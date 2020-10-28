How to safely celebrate Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Three days away from Halloween and doctors recommend you wear face masks and social distance during your holiday celebration.

Whether it’s part of your costume or you have to add it Doctor Jordan McCarthy at the Brighton Park Emergency Hospital says wearing a masks is the best way to stay safe this Halloween weekend.

“The plastic masks that they sell with some costumes probably won’t be enough to cover your nose and mouth so make sure it’s a fabric mask,” McCarthy added.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says it is safe to trick or treat since it is outside but with some precautions.

“It’s okay to be out there giving out the candy but I would say go ahead and wrap a couple of pieces of candy in individual plastics bags and that way when trick or treaters come they can each grab a bag like a goodie bag and everybody’s hands don’t have to be in the community candy bowl,” mentioned McCarthy.

Other recommended ways to celebrate the holiday include viewing decorated neighborhoods, watching a scary movie with family, and visiting a pumpkin patch.

“If you’re taking all of those precautions it should be a fun and safe time,” McCarthy commented.

While it’s hard to predict if there will be a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the holiday Dr. McCarthy said they are available to treat any patients that need to come in.

“I feel confident that we’re well equipped to handle that and we’re taking all precautions we can to protect everyone who comes to the emergency department,” said McCarthy.

Before you dig in to your Halloween candy make sure to wash your hands!

