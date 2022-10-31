CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you’re planning to head home for the holidays and haven’t yet booked your plane ticket, experts say now is the time. Holiday travel across the U.S. is expected to be record-setting for passenger numbers, as well as one of the most expensive years on record for travelers.

“We’re starting to see really expensive Thanksgiving and Christmas flights,” said Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, a travel platform designed to find flyers the best deals. “Airfare is starting to look like something new…and that’s normal.”

By normal, Keyes means lower airfare during the off-season and sky-high prices during the holidays. Although a quick flight search may yield an expensive trip, Keyes says there is still time to score a deal.

“If your plans have any flexibility or if you can choose when you take that vacation, you’re much, much better equipped to find a cheap flight.”

It comes down to choosing your travel days carefully.

Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are the most expensive, popular days to fly leading to higher prices, trouble finding parking, and more time spent in the security lines. However, if you are able to alter your departure day to either the Monday before the holiday or Thanksgiving Day itself, chances are, you can save big.

“The flights on Thanksgiving Day are actually an exceptional bargain,” said Keyes.

News 2 tested this theory with a flight from Charleston to Columbus, Ohio during the week of Thanksgiving.

If you depart Wednesday and return Sunday, you’re looking at $533 for the cheapest flight. Altering those days by just a bit, Tuesday to Saturday, your fare could be cut in half to $271. The best deal we could find would be a departure on Monday and a return on Friday. That price is $199 round trip.

Another tip from Keyes is to remember what he calls the 21-day rule meaning you’ll likely find the best deal if you book 21+ days out from travel.

“When you book a flight and accept the terms and conditions, those terms and conditions often have written in them what’s called an advance purchase requirement which says this fare is only available if you book it at least 21 days before you travel. On day 20 before, that fare is no longer available, it’s expired and the new cheapest fare maybe 100 or 200 dollars more expensive.”

The 21-day rule is quickly running out if you plan to travel for Thanksgiving.

Keyes says if you have your eye on a flight, it’s a good idea to go ahead and book it.

If your Thanksgiving destination is closer to home, gas prices are on a downward trend in the state so driving may be a more financially agreeable option for families.

On the opposite side, if you have a lot of flexibility during the holiday, it’s one of the best, if not the best time to travel internationally.

“Folks don’t think of Thanksgiving as a cheap time to fly and they’re right at least with regards to domestic flights,” says Keyes. “It’s very much off-season when you’re talking about international flights.”

Keyes said he found a flight from Charleston to Madrid over Thanksgiving for $378 round trip, Charleston to Paris for $460 round trip, and Charleston to Puerto Rico for $259 round trip.

Keep in mind, travel around Christmas and the New Year is also expected to be expensive, so plan to book early to find a bargain.